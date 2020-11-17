Indiana coronavirus updates: US hospitalizations hit new record, up 23% in one week

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Nov. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 247,000 deaths and 4.24 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 55 million confirmed cases with more than 1.32 million deaths and 35.36 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US coronavirus hospitalizations hit new record, up 23% in one week

Hospitalizations in the U.S. from the coronavirus Monday were up 23% in the past week, while those in intensive care or on a ventilator increased at a faster pace. It highlights the concerns by hospital systems nationwide that they may be overrun, if they haven't already.

The COVID Tracking Project said a record-breaking 73,014 were in the hospital with COVID-19 Monday, up from 59,275 one week earlier.

ICU patients in that same time frame rose from 11,533 to 14,313, an increase of 24%. The number of those on a ventilator jumped from 3,110 to 4,157, a jump of 34%.

Fishers considers $500 fines for breaking health department orders aimed at slowing the pandemic

The city of Fishers is considering fines up to $500 for individuals and business who ignore pandemic restrictions.

The city council was set to vote on the ordinance Monday night, but it was suddenly pulled from the agenda, a spokesperson said, to allow more time for questions, concerns and public comment.

This is happening as new, tougher public health orders begin Wednesday. The Fishers Health Department issued new pandemic restrictions that are tougher than those issued by the state.