Indiana coronavirus updates: US allows 1st emergency use of Eli Lilly experimental COVID-19 antibody drug

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Nov. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 10.11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 238,000 deaths and 3.92 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 50.91 million confirmed cases with more than 1.26 million deaths and 33.28 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Beech Grove Schools move to e-learning beginning Tuesday

Beech Grove Schools will move to e-learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The superintendent’s office has notified patrons about the change, citing a “concerning upward trend in the number of positive COVID-19 cases” seen in Beech Grove schools, particularly the high school.

The message to families said “only isolated COVID cases have occurred at our other schools.”

The district said the decision to move to e-learning would be reviewed at the end of this week.

Athletic events, practices and extracurricular activities are also canceled, a decision that would also be reviewed at the end of the week, according to the schools.

Center Grove adjusts schedule due to COVID-19 cases

Students at Center Grove middle and high schools will have a day off Tuesday after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The school announced the schedule change Monday.

Students in grades 6-12 will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, then move to a blended schedule starting on Thursday.

Elementary school students are not affected by the changes.

Last week, most Johnson County school districts moved to e-learning or hybrid schedules for students, but Center Grove decided to stick with in-person learning.

US allows 1st emergency use of Eli Lilly experimental COVID-19 antibody drug

U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental approach against the virus that has killed more than 238,000 Americans.

Today, we issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for treatment of mild-to-moderate #COVID19 in adult and pediatric patients. https://t.co/ZLr5tjeKzr pic.twitter.com/tAjAlcpMBV — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 9, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared the experimental drug from Eli Lilly for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. It's a one-time treatment given through an IV.

The therapy is still undergoing additional testing to establish its safety and effectiveness. It is similar to a treatment President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus last month.

Early results suggest the drug, called bamlanivimab, may help clear the coronavirus sooner and possibly cut hospitalizations in people with mild to moderate COVID-19. A study of it in hospitalized patients was stopped when independent monitors saw the drug did not seem to be helping in that situation.