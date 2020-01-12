Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC panel to vote Tuesday on who's first priority for vaccine

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Dec. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

CDC panel to vote Tuesday on who's first priority for COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when — advice that the government almost always follows.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is also seeking emergency use of its vaccine.

FDA's scientific advisers are holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 13.38 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 266,000 deaths and 5.06 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 62.73 million confirmed cases with more than 1.45 million deaths and 40.12 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Gov. Holcomb ending quarantine Tuesday

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb are ending their 14-day quarantine Tuesday, Dec. 1 after coming in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor and first lady began quarantining Tuesday, Nov. 20 after several members of their security detail tested positive for COVID-19.