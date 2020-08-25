Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC updates quarantine guidance for travelers; Cinemark Greenwood reopening Tuesday

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Aug. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.74 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 177,000 deaths and 2.02 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 23.65 million confirmed cases with more than 813,000 deaths and 15.34 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CDC updates quarantine guidance for travelers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its coronavirus quarantine guidance for travelers. It now says that those who have traveled outside of their state or country should self-evaluate their risk based on their travels before determining whether to self-isolate.

"These travelers should take extra precautions to protect others for 14 days after they arrive, including staying home as much as possible, avoiding being around people at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and considering getting tested for COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.

Your risk of #COVID19 increases the closer you get to others and the longer you interact with them. Learn ways to help safely resume daily activities and slow the spread of #COVID19: https://t.co/oIQOPhP3ee pic.twitter.com/CHYCBEPPNR — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) August 24, 2020

The agency previously suggested that people who traveled out of the country or to areas with high concentrations of coronavirus cases self-isolate for two weeks.

"Higher risk activities include being in an area that is experiencing high levels of spread, attending a mass gathering, being in crowded places, and travel on a cruise ship or river boat," the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC also said travelers who know they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 before or during their trip should postpone travel for 14 days after their last exposure.

Cinemark Greenwood reopening Tuesday

Cinemark's Greenwood Corner location will reopen to the public Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The theater will reopen in time for anticipated releases like "Unhinged," "The New Mutants, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "Tenet."

Cinemark is also rolling out a special offer for guests to watch "Comeback Classic" films with tickets for $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. In another offer, guests can book private auditoriums for $99 for up to 20 guests. Some tickets are already on sale at cinemark.com.