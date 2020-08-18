Indiana coronavirus updates: Old National Centre announces free outdoor live music event, Notre Dame sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Aug. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Notre Dame sees spike in COVID-19 cases on campus

The University of Notre Dame is reporting a spike in cases of coronavirus on campus.

Since Aug. 3, the university has tested more than 900 students and 147 of those tests have come back positive.

On Friday, Aug. 14, the university reported a totall of 49 confirmed cases. That number tripled to 147 on Monday.

Undergraduate and graduate students were required to get tested prior to returning to campus. Of the original tests, there were 33 positive cases of the nearly 12,000 students. That's just a .28 percent positivity rate in cases.

Anyone on the campus community who tests positive for coronavirus has to enter into the university's Quarantine and Isolation protocol. For more details, click here.

Old National Centre announces free outdoor live music event

The Old National Centre is launching a new outdoor concert series where music fans can enjoy live entertainment while social distancing.

"Live from the Lot" will take place in the parking lot of the entertainment venue Aug. 22-23, 29-30, and Sept. 5-6 from 1-7 p.m. It's a family (and pet) friendly event where a limited number of guests will be able to enjoy live music, a local DJ, food and a full drink menu. Admission is free.

Capacity will be limited as available tables permit. Social distancing will be enforced and all guests must wear masks unless seated. For more details on safety measures, visit oldnationalcentre.com.

SEC to require face masks for all fans at football games this fall

The Southeastern Conference announced guidelines Tuesday for its member schools to follow for the upcoming 2020 football season that includes rules on attendance, masks and other restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the rules will serve as a baseline for all 14 schools to follow, and those schools can impose additional restrictions to meet their specific needs.

"Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games," Sankey said in a statement.

In addition to requiring all fans to wear face coverings, the SEC is also requiring barriers be installed at concessions stands, additional signage and new seating rules, to name some of the new changes.

ISDH reports new COVID-19 cases in the state

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 850 new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to nearly 82,000 positive cases.

Additionally, 28 more Hoosiers have died from the virus.

Indiana is currently seeing a 8.8 percent positivity rate on people tested for COVID-19.

Covered Bridge Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Parke County commissioners voted Monday night to cancel the 10-day fall festival.

Parke County Indiana The 2020 Covered Bridge Festival has been cancelled. A vote was cast... to cancel the festival at The Parke County Commissioners Meeting this evening. We know many look forward to our 10 day fall festival, but we still encourage you to come enjoy Parke County's beautiful fall foliage and covered bridges.

The festival was scheduled to take place Oct. 9-18.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 170,000 deaths and 1.86 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 21.88 million confirmed cases with more than 774,000 deaths and 13.89 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

FDA warns of false results with widely used coronavirus test

Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath genetic test. Regulators said issues related to laboratory equipment and software used to run the test could lead to inaccuracies. The agency advised technicians to follow updated instructions and software developed by the company to ensure accurate results.

The warning comes nearly a month after Connecticut public health officials first reported that at least 90 people had received false positive results for the coronavirus. Most of those receiving the false results were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

A spokeswoman for Thermo Fisher said the company was working with FDA “to make sure that laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use.” She added that company data shows most users “follow our workflow properly and obtain accurate results.”

The FDA said one possible problem was related to the incorrect use of equipment that rapidly spins samples in preparation for processing. The agency’s letter tells lab workers to follow new instructions developed by the company for this step.

A second issue relates to the software used on Thermo Fisher’s testing platform. FDA said labs must upgrade the software to a new version.