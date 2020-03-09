Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett to provide overview of COVID-19 data, update on restrictions

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Sept. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett to provide overview of COVID-19 data, update on restrictions

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an overview of Marion County COVID-19 data, as well as updates on a few aspects of the current restrictions.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Last month, Hogsett announced stricter enforcement of the mask mandate and social distancing requirements. Marion County businesses, venues and individuals in violation of the public health order could face a $1,000 fine.

Caine said more egregious or repeat offenders could face higher fines of $1,500 per day — or even be shut down. She said there are between 10 and 20 people investigating reported violations.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 185,000 deaths and 2.23 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 26.03 million confirmed cases with more than 863,000 deaths and 17.29 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

IPS providing tips on teaching multiple students during remote learning

The Indianapolis Public Schools district is providing useful tips for families who have multiple students learning remotely at the same time.

Thursday's virtual all-English session begins at 5 p.m., and the all-Spanish session begins at 6 p.m.

