Indiana coronavirus updates: State to begin Stage 5 Saturday with continued mask mandate

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Sept. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 201,000 deaths and 2.67 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 31.87 million confirmed cases with more than 976,000 deaths and 21.97 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

State to enter Stage 5 of reopening

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders provided an update on the state response to COVID-19.

The governor said the 7-day positivity rate is hovering around 4 percent, which is a great improvement. The state is also testing around 15,000 people per day.

Holcomb said the state is now ready to enter Stage 5 of the reopening plan. That will begin Saturday Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

Stage 5 changes:

A mask mandate will continue.

Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.

Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated, and social distancing is required.

Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.

Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to FSSA guidance.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to 2021

The Walt Disney Co. has further postponed its next mega-movies from Marvel, including “Black Widow,” while also postponing Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story” a full year in the company's latest recalibration due to the pandemic.

Ten of Disney's top films shuffled release dates Wednesday, uprooting several of the company's major fall releases. The Scarlett Johansson Marvel movie “Black Widow,” last set for Nov. 6, heads to May 7 of next year. Instead of opening next month, Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery “Death on the Nile" moves to Dec. 18. That was the date set for “West Side Story,” but Spielberg's musical will instead debut in December 2021.

Disney didn't entirely abandon the season. The Pixar release “Soul” remains on the calendar for late November. “The Empty Man," a horror release from the former 20th Century Fox, is moving up from December to Oct. 23.

But the delays of Disney's upcoming blockbusters reinforce the growing exodus from 2020 among the blockbusters that hadn't already uprooted to next year. Following tepid ticket sales for Warner Bros.' “Tenet” in a U.S. theatrical marketplace where about 30% of cinemas remain closed, Warner Bros.' “Wonder Woman 1984” moved from October to Christmas and Universal Pictures' “Candyman” postponed to next year.

Given the interconnected nature of Marvel releases, the latest delay of “Black Widow” had a domino effect on other films. Destin Daniel Cretton's “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” starring Simu Liu as the martial arts hero, is now slated for July 9, 2021, instead of May 7. Chloé Zhao “Eternals,” with Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani, moves from February to Nov. 5, 2021.

The Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas thriller “Deep Water” was also pushed from November until August next year.

Times Square New Year's Eve will be 'very different,' mostly virtual this year

New Year's Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements, organizers said Wednesday as they gear up for a celebration that will have to be scaled down and socially distant in response to the coronavirus.

Details are still coming together, but the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.

The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.