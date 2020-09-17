Indiana coronavirus updates: President Trump says vaccine will be ready sooner than CDC director's timeline; NCAA basketball to begin Nov. 25

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Sept. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.63 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 196,000 deaths and 2.52 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 29.87 million confirmed cases with more than 940,000 deaths and 20.31 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Trump says vaccine will be ready sooner than CDC director's timeline

President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after, going against what the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said and calling him "confused” in projecting a longer time frame.

"I think he made a mistake," Trump said. "As soon as that vaccine comes out and it's safe and it's good and it works, whether it's Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or anybody else, we are ready to distribute it very rapidly."

Trump also disagreed with Dr. Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks — which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he'd telephoned Redfield to tell him so.

Earlier in the day, the CDC sent all 50 states a “playbook” for distribution of a vaccine to all Americans free of cost when one is proven safe and effective — which is not yet the case. Redfield told a congressional hearing that health care workers, first responders and others at high risk would get the vaccine first, perhaps in January or even late this year, but it was unlikely to be available more broadly, again assuming approval, before late spring or summer.

Redfield, masked at times in a Senate hearing room, also spoke emphatically of the importance of everyone wearing protective masks to stop the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans. He floated the possibility that a vaccine might be 70% effective in inducing immunity, and said, "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.”

Trump would have none of that from the CDC director.

“Vaccine is much more effective than the mask," he declared.

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

The NCAA men's and women's basketball season will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Division I Council voted Wednesday to push the start date back from the originally scheduled Nov. 10 as one of several precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

The later start date coincides with the decision most schools made to send students home from Thanksgiving until January out of concern about a potential late-fall and early-winter flareup of COVID-19. Closed campuses could serve as a quasi bubble for players and provide a window for nonconference games.

The men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees had jointly recommended a start date of Nov. 21, a Saturday. Calhoun said the council wanted to avoid a weekend start date because of potential overlaps of basketball and football games on campuses.

“It provides an opportunity to start the season with some excitement leading into a long Thanksgiving weekend of hopefully great basketball games.”



NCAA SVP Dan Gavitt joins @TheAndyKatz to discuss the decision to start the 2020-21 season on November 25th. pic.twitter.com/eSpv66J3nm — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) September 16, 2020

The maximum number of regular-season games has been reduced from 31 to 27.

The minimum number of games for consideration for the NCAA Tournament was cut from 25 to 13. Calhoun said the low minimum is an acknowledgement that schools probably will experience different levels of COVID-19 cases and have to alter schedules.

Teams can start preseason practices Oct. 14. Beginning Monday, teams will be allowed to participate in strength and conditioning and sport-related meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours a week, with an eight-hour limit on skill instruction.