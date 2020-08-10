Indiana coronavirus updates: Study suggests COVID-19 can survive on human skin for 9 hours

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Oct. 8.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 211,000 deaths and 2.99 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 36.16 million confirmed cases with more than 1.05 million deaths and 25.24 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Study suggests COVID-19 can survive on human skin for 9 hours

A new study suggests the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, can live on human skin for as long as nine hours, further highlighting the importance of hand washing amid the pandemic.

Researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan found the virus remains on the skin significantly longer than the influenza A virus (IAV), which only survives on human skin for under two hours.

"This study shows that SARS-CoV-2 may have a higher risk of contact transmission than IAV because the first is much more stable on human skin," researchers said in the study that was published to the Oxford Academic on Oct. 3. "These findings support the hypothesis that proper hand hygiene is important for the prevention of the spread of SARS-CoV-2."

The research was conducted using skin from autopsy specimens about a day after death. The researchers said human skin has a "slower deterioration after death compared to other organs," meaning it can still give accurate readings since it keeps most of its function after death.

Researchers found that compared to a common strain of the flu, the new coronavirus remained active longer on all surfaces, including skin. While the influenza A virus only survived for about 1.8 hours on skin, COVID-19 lived on for about 9 hours, according to the study.

When added with mucus, COVID-19 became more stable, and its survival time on skin lengthened to an average of 11 hours.

However, researchers found that both coronavirus and the influenza cells became completely inactivated within 15 seconds of contact with hand sanitizer that contained 80% ethanol.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to prevent the spread of respiratory disease. If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand rub that contains 60% alcohol should do the trick. The agency says hands should be washed after someone is in a public place, before and after a person cared for someone who is sick, and before and after preparing food.

Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' performer for breaking COVID-19 rules

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on "Saturday Night Live" after breaking the show's COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show's decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday's show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show's decision.

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were "short-sighted" and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

"SNL" officials and a representative for Wallen have not immediately responded for a comment.