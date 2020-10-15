Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County leaders to provide update on COVID-19 data, Halloween activities

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Oct. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County leaders to provide update on COVID-19 data, Halloween activities

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine, are providing an update on the county's COVID-19 data.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to start Thursday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Hogsett and Dr. Caine will also share updated guidance on fall break and Halloween activities.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.91 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 216,000 deaths and 3.15 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 38.51 million confirmed cases with more than 1.09 million deaths and 26.68 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana to remain in Stage 5; Dr. Box tests positive

Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box provided an update Wednesday afternoon on Indiana's response to COVID-19.

Gov. Holcomb announced Stage 5 would continue at least through the next month. The mask mandate will continue to stay in place.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Dr. Box said she has tested positive, along with her daughter and her grandson. Box said since the pandemic began, she has kept close contact only to her immediate family. She believes her grandson contracted the virus from daycare, and she picked it up from him and his mother.

AMC Theatres warns it could run out of money by end of the year

Movie theater giant AMC Theatres is fighting to raise funds as the company faces a situation that could see its cash resources "largely depleted" by the end of the year.

As the movie theater industry faces unprecedented financial challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, AMC's CEO says it's not considering bankruptcy at the moment.

AMC CEO Adam Aron told Bloomberg that the company was throwing all its efforts now into raising additional capital.

"We'd like to succeed in this effort. If we don't, obviously we'll have to consider other options down the road. But that time has not yet arrived, and any reports to the contrary are wholly inaccurate."

Prepare to get freaky. Blumhouse presents FREAKY opening this November, Friday 13th at #AMCTheaters. Set your reminders: https://t.co/Hh7AURXxTa pic.twitter.com/D9FHvqiy4O — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 15, 2020

Aron was responding to reports from Tuesday that the movie giant was considering filing for bankruptcy.

While a majority of AMC locations have reopened, the film release calendar has shrunk and theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

Last week, Regal cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., announced it was temporarily closing all its locations due to a lack of blockbuster films on the horizon and major markets remaining closed. But AMC, the country's largest theater chain, said it would remain open, the Associated Press reported. AMC's CEO acknowledged at the time that as the nation's largest theater chain, the Regal closings placed serious questions on the theater chain's future.