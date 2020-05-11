Indiana coronavirus updates: US hits 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases, as Fauci predicted

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Nov. 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

US hits 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases, as Fauci predicted

The United States became the first country to record 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, reaching a milestone foretold in June by the nation's top infectious disease expert. Cases and hospitalizations are setting records all around the country just as the holidays and winter approach.

A Johns Hopkins University tracker showed the U.S. had 102,831 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, an increase of more than 11,000 from the day before. It eclipsed the previous record of 99,321 set last Friday.

The U.S., which has led the world in total COVID-19 cases and deaths for months, is the first to cross the 100,000 daily total. India came close with nearly 98,000 cases on Sept. 16, according to Johns Hopkins. But while the U.S. has seen an increase in daily cases since then, India's numbers have fallen.

New #COVID19 cases are going up in 79% of U.S. jurisdictions. Average daily cases in the last 7 days increased 20% from the previous 7 days. Help slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others. Learn more: https://t.co/Ne79RXzgg7 pic.twitter.com/PJMmY8DvaT — CDC (@CDCgov) November 4, 2020

The 100,000 daily mark was one predicted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, more than four months ago.

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” Fauci told a Senate panel on June 30.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 233,000 deaths and 3.74 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 48.1 million confirmed cases with more than 1.22 million deaths and 31.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US sets record 7-day average for coronavirus cases

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as states around the country posted all-time highs.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45 percent over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day. The total U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000, and total confirmed U.S. cases have surpassed 9 million. Those are the highest totals in the world, and new infections are increasing in nearly every state.

#WearAMask because, together, we can slow the spread of #COVID19. CDC appreciates your actions to keep you, your family, and your community safe. Watch CDC responders share with you why they wear masks. Learn more: https://t.co/jkWwZTfWSS. pic.twitter.com/LHqHJoFI2H — CDC (@CDCgov) November 4, 2020

Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said there are things Americans can do now to help change the trajectory.

"Regardless of the outcome of the election, everyone in America needs to buckle down,″ Bailey said.