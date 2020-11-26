Indiana coronavirus updates: Drumstick Dash goes virtual this Thanksgiving

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Nov. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Drumstick Dash goes virtual this Thanksgiving

Organizers with the Drumstick Dash, benefiting Wheeler Mission, had to make the difficult decision to turn this year's run into an entirely virtual one.

That means you can chart your own 2.75 or 4.6-mile course Thanksgiving morning.

In a statement, leaders said, "While we know this may come as a disappointment for many, erring on the side of extreme caution is the right thing to do. The health and safety of our neighbors and loved ones must come first."

Donations are still being accepted.

🦃THURSDAY'S DRUMSTICK DASH VIRTUAL PLAN:

⏰OFFICIAL START - 9AM (Steve Kerr and Dave Calabro will get us started on Facebook live!)

⏱RESULTS - Use the RaceJoy app during your walk/run or submit your results at https://t.co/pNtE6Y5nzX.

🏃‍♀️4.6/2.75 OR ANY DISTANCE & ANY LOCATION — Drumstick Dash Indy (@DashIndy) November 26, 2020

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 262,000 deaths and 4.83 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 60.45 million confirmed cases with more than 1.42 million deaths and 38.74 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds COVID-19 vaccine study results

AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement describing the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as “highly effective” and made no mention of why some study participants didn't receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.

In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses. In the low-dose group, AstraZeneca said, the vaccine appeared to be 90% effective. In the group that got two full doses, the vaccine appeared to be 62% effective. Combined, the drugmakers said the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective. But the way in which the results were arrived at and reported by the companies has led to pointed questions from experts.