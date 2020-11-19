Indiana coronavirus updates: US death toll from COVID-19 passes 250,000

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Nov. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.52 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 250,000 deaths and 4.35 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 56.27 million confirmed cases with more than 1.34 million deaths and 36.16 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Avon High School move to e-learning Thursday

Avon Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham announced they are experiencing a high number of students and staff under quarantine. Because of this, they don't have enough school personnel to support in-person learning.

Please see the AHS website for information regarding eLearning schedule through 12/3/20. ParentSquare phone call from Dr. Wyndham and email from Mr. Shockley have gone out. @AvonHSPrincipal @AvonHSGuidance @OrioleAthletics @OrioleTweets https://t.co/u4pPyW0RbB pic.twitter.com/kj7Cp4bYly — AHS Orioles (@AHS_Orioles) November 19, 2020

Avon High School will transition to e-learning starting Thursday, Nov. 19. The plan is to return to in-person learning on Friday, Dec. 4 to allow staff quarantines to be completed.

HSE Pre-K through 6th grade students begin virtual learning Thursday

Hamilton Southeastern students in Pre-K through sixth grade will begin virtual learning Thursday, Nov. 19.

The decision was made because the district continues to have problems finding substitute teachers to fill in for quarantined faculty.

Students in seventh grade and older will remain in virtual learning until winter break. The board will reassess the situation for younger students prior to Dec. 4.

Ohio curfew begins Thursday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's statewide curfew goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 19 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will remain in effect for 21 days.

We are #InThisTogetherOhio. Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 17, 2020

DeWine said that retail establishments need to be closed, and people should be home while the curfew is in effect.

According to DeWine, exceptions to the curfew include anyone who needs to be at work, has an emergency or is in need of medical care. It is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, getting a carry-out/drive-thru meal or a delivery.

US death toll from COVID-19 passes 250,000

More than 250,000 people have reportedly died from the coronavirus in the United States since the virus spread through the country at the beginning of 2020.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker claims nearly 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, with the death toll reaching at least 250,029 on Wednesday.

A record 76,958 were hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The United States leads in the number or deaths and cases. Worldwide, the outbreak has killed more than 1.3 million people, and more than 55 million people have tested positive.

This chart shows the pace at which the U.S. has reported each one-millionth COVID-19 case.

1st case (Jan. 22)

1 million: 97 days (April 28)

2 million: 44 days (June 6)

3 million: 27 days (July 8)

4 million: 15 days (July 23)

5 million: 17 days (Aug. 9)

6 million: 22 days (Aug. 31)

7 million: 25 days (Sept. 25)

8 million: 21 days (Oct. 16)

9 million: 14 days (Oct. 30)

10 million: 10 days (Nov. 9)

11 million: 6 days (Nov. 15)

New York City schools move to online learning Thursday

New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, making it one of the first big U.S. school systems to bring students back to classrooms this fall.

The nation's largest public school system will halt in-person learning Thursday, sending more than 1 million children into all-online classes, the mayor said.