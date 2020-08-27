Indiana coronavirus updates: 30-day state mask mandate extension begins Thursday

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Aug. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

30-day state mask mandate extension begins Thursday

In Wednesday's weekly press conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state will stay in stage 4.5 and the mask mandate will continue for another 30 days.

The state said that of the 10,417 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 7,793 or 75 percent have been discharged. Around 7 percent of those hospitalized are still being treated and 18 percent have died.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 179,000 deaths and 2.08 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 24.18 million confirmed cases with more than 825,000 deaths and 15.78 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Don't argue with shoppers who don't wear a mask, CDC advises retailers

Videos posted across social media have shown multiple instances of retail workers trying to get customers to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, whether it's a store policy or a local mandate. In some cases, the episodes have been known to turn violent or destructive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance for employers and their workers about how to deal with these situations if it appears they will turn violent. One of the key pieces of advice: walk away.

We owe it to our nation’s children to take personal responsibility to do everything we can to lower the levels of #COVID19 so that they can go back to school – wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. More detail: https://t.co/KDrqAWIgES pic.twitter.com/MMZXHdEj75 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) August 26, 2020

Employers are encouraged to get ahead of a potential employee-customer encounter by using advanced notices such as signs, advertising and offering social distancing options such as curbside pickup.

Workers should receive training on recognizing threats -- things like yelling and swearing, clenched fists, heavy breathing, pacing and a fixed stare -- the CDC says. The more clues that are seen, the greater the risk of violence. Training should also include conflict resolution and nonviolent responses, CDC said.

If staffing permits, CDC says two workers should work as a team to encourage the customer to follow COVID-19 policies.