Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett to announce funding plans to help Marion County residents further their education

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Aug. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett to announce funding plans to help Marion County residents further their education

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is revealing funding plans to help Marion County residents further their education and grow their employability skills with postsecondary education, which includes colleges, universities and trade and vocational schools.

The announcement begins Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois Fall Creek Center.

Hogsett will be joined by City-County Council President Vop Osili, Ivy Tech, IUPUI and EmployIndy.

The funding comes from the $16 million CARES Act package submitted to the City-County Council by Hogsett on Aug. 10.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.52 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 173,000 deaths and 1.92 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 22.41 million confirmed cases with more than 787,000 deaths and 14.33 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Indianapolis barber appearing in court Thursday for violating mask mandate

An Indianapolis barber will appear in court virtually Thursday morning for violating Marion County's pandemic-related restrictions.

Brenda Barrett, who has owned Jack's Barber Shop at City Market for nearly 15 years, is accused of violating the county's mask mandate three times, specifically, the order that requires barbers, hair stylists and their customers to wear face coverings during service.

"My reaction is, it's BS," she said, "because I'm a hard-working business owner and a woman-owned business and they're just trying to take me down."

Barrett said the allegations misrepresent what actually happened.

2 Indianapolis AMC theatres reopening with 15-cent ticket prices Thursday

AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theatre chain, is preparing to re-open its auditoriums.

The parking lot and the theatres inside AMC Indianapolis 17 have sat empty for five months now because of the pandemic, but the south side Indianapolis and Castleton locations will reopen Thursday, Aug. 20 with some significant changes.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks except when they are seated in the theatre eating or drinking, with reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.

Guests are asked to leave an empty seat between themselves and other guests in auditoriums with AMC Signature recliners. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row is blocked off and an empty seat should separate guest groups.

More time between shows will allow enhanced cleaning procedures, which includes electrostatic sprayers disinfecting the auditoriums between each show. AMC has also upgraded to MERV 13 air filters where possible and vacuums with HEPA filters.

The concession menu is simplified with cashless sales only.

In just over 12 hours, we re-open the doors of #AMCTheatres for the first time since 3/17. And we're celebrating 100 years in operation with 1920 prices- just 15¢ all day. Welcome back to the movies. Welcome back to AMC. pic.twitter.com/41jEYhkXgw — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 20, 2020

To celebrate AMC’s 100 years in business, AMC theatres will be offering 15-cent ticket prices Thursday, which is what they cost were in 1920.

New releases from studios are limited and will be supplemented for now with some classic movies like "Back to the Future," "The Goonies," and "Ghostbusters."

Most other area AMC locations are scheduled to reopen Aug. 27.

VERIFY: Oleandrin is not an approved treatment for COVID-19

The therapeutic drug oleandrin is being discussed in the media after multiple claims that it could be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.



Supporters like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell say the drug is natural, safe and effective at stopping viruses like COVID-19. He’s worked with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson to propose the drug to President Donald Trump as well.

The VERIFY team did some research about this substance to understand the safety of its use.

Oleandrin is not an approved treatment for COVID-19 and, right now, there are no peer-reviewed studies that show it has an effect on the virus.