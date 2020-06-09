The latest coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

ISDH reports 851 more Hoosiers test positive, 2 more deaths

The state department of health announced that 851 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have coronavirus to 99,804.

A total of 3,140 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day.

Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,138,868 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,129,078 on Saturday.

Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players' union.

All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City.

With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.