Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC removes update about coronavirus airborne transmission; US cruise lines vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Sept. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 199,800 deaths and 2.61 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 31.32 million confirmed cases with more than 964,000 deaths and 21.5 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC removes update about coronavirus airborne transmission

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed an update from its website which acknowledged that there was "growing evidence" that coronavirus is often spreads through aerosols.

The CDC posted Monday that it is "currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission" of COVID-19 and that once the update is complete, the official info will be posted. The agency said that a "draft version of proposed changes" was "posted in error" initially.

Over the weekend, the website said COVID-19 most commonly spreads between people in close contact with each other. The agency added that the virus is known to spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes."

In a community setting, remember the 3 W's: Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). #WearAMask. These habits can help you protect yourself and others from spreading #COVID19.

Before the updated language was removed on Monday, it stated that, "Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread."

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the page stated over the weekend. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

US cruise lines vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing amid pandemic

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.

The Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents 95% of global ocean-going cruise capacity, said Monday that its members will also require passengers and crew to wear masks while onboard whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained.

CLIA and its ocean-going cruise line members have outlined a pathway to support a phased-in return to passenger service in the Americas with protocols that promote the health and safety of passengers, crew and the communities we visit.

No date has been set for the resumption of cruising in the Americas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a no-sail order for U.S. waters through Sept. 30. The association’s safety plan will now go to the CDC, which will consider it as the agency decides whether to lift the no-sail order. The order has been extended twice since March.