Indiana coronavirus updates: Total US deaths near 200,000; Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Sept. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 199,500 deaths and 2.59 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 31.02 million confirmed cases with more than 959,000 deaths and 21.15 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

About three quarters of the country’s movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back to the movies in significant numbers in the COVID-era, even with new movies coming into the marketplace.

The biggest movies continue to limp along. According to studio estimates Sunday, Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” earned $4.7 million in its third weekend, Disney’s “The New Mutants” added $1.6 million in its fourth weekend and Sony’s rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” picked up an additional $800,000 in its second frame.