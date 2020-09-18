Indiana coronavirus updates: Total worldwide cases pass 30 million; CVS Health adding 4 new COVID-19 testing sites Friday in Indianapolis

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Sept. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 197,000 deaths and 2.54 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 30.18 million confirmed cases with more than 946,000 deaths and 20.53 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CVS Health adding 4 new COVID-19 testing sites Friday in Indianapolis

CVS Health is doubling its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to more than 4,000 across the country.

CVS Health is adding 18 sites in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 48. Four new sites open Friday, Sept. 18 in Indianapolis:

5611 Georgetown Road

8405 Southeastern Ave.

3350 N. High School Road

5005 E. 56th St.