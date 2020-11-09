Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal money for extra $300 unemployment boost already running out

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Sept. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Sandlot' showing at Victory Field Friday evening

If you're looking for something to do with the family, Victory Field could be the spot for you.

Starting Friday, Sept. 11, the stadium will become an outdoor movie theater. Here is the schedule:

Sept. 11 - "The Sandlot"

Sept. 25 - "Angels in the Outfield"

Oct. 9 - "A League of Their Own"

.@INDYINDIANSTURF is setting up the on field pods for Flicks at @TheVicIndy!



Very limited pods remain for the last two movies. Don't miss the chance at reserving yours: https://t.co/UXwwZK3XRX#AtTheVic pic.twitter.com/bR2ExCucpt — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) September 11, 2020

Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. for each movie. Tickets are $10 to $25, or you can reserve a 6-person pod on the field for $75.

Click here for more information.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 191,000 deaths and 2.4 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 28.17 million confirmed cases with more than 909,000 deaths and 18.99 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Federal money for extra $300 unemployment boost already running out

The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion it had set aside for the benefit. The agency said the fund was enough to cover six weeks of additional jobless aid starting Aug. 1, so unemployed workers won't receive any more after this week.

FEMA emphasized that all eligible recipients will get the $300 boost to cover six weeks.

Some states had technical obstacles that have delayed the payments, and the federal government is still in the process of approving other states' plans to distribute the money. Eligible workers who have not yet received the $300-a-week supplement or have received less than six weeks' worth, will receive payments for their full share, according to FEMA. After that, the fund will be dry.