Indiana coronavirus updates: Kroger expanding flu shot program to help combat coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus updates from Thursday, Sept. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger expanding flu shot program to help combat coronavirus concerns

Kroger is expanding its flu shot program during the global pandemic to combat COVID-19 concerns.

The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community flu shot centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online. Pre-visit paperwork can be completed online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.

Kroger will have two drive-thru flu shot centers at the Indianapolis Zoo Sept. 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and leader of health & wellness for Kroger Central Division, in a press release. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tests in a short amount of time. By using that model to offer flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated."

We're excited to announce the launch of our comprehensive flu shot program, designed to help Americans get their recommended vaccines during the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/eFHse7S5kK — Kroger Health (@Kroger_Health) September 9, 2020

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.36 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 190,000 deaths and 2.38 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 27.86 million confirmed cases with more than 903,000 deaths and 18.77 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.