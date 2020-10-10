Indiana coronavirus updates: President Trump to hold first in-person event Saturday since COVID-19 diagnosis

Coronavirus updates from Saturday, Oct. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

ISDH updates latest COVID numbers in the state

On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported more than 1,945 new cases of coronavirus in the state and 21 more deaths.

The state's total number of cases has surpassed 133,411 and more than 3,555 deaths.

More than 2.3 million Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

President Trump to hold first in-person event Saturday since COVID-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump is planning to convene his first large crowd outside the White House in two weeks on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for what his administration calls “a peaceful protest for law & order.”

More than two dozen people linked to the White House have contracted COVID-19 since the president's Sept. 26 event announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

Trump will address the Saturday group, expected to be at least several hundred supporters, from the White House balcony. All attendees are required to bring masks or will be provided with them, and also will be given temperature checks and asked to fill out a brief questionnaire. Attendees will be strongly encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, which include mask-wearing and social distancing.

Chris Christie out of the hospital after week of COVID-19 treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has been discharged from a New Jersey hospital where he spent a week, following his announcement that he had contracted the coronavirus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said in a Saturday morning post on Twitter. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week."

Christie announced Oct. 3 that he had tested positive and said hours later that he had checked himself into the hospital after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be “an important precautionary measure," given his history of asthma.

Christie was the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who had traveled with the president or attended events with him recently contracted the virus.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 9 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 213,000 deaths and 3.03 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 36.94 million confirmed cases with more than 1.06 million deaths and 25.68 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Trump official says coronavirus vaccine expected starting in January

A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021." Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response. HHS says a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year but will take time to distribute.

President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. “We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn't the first health official to counter the president's optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations.” And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government's vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible.” Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn't correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn't see a vaccine sooner than January.