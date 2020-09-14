Indiana coronavirus updates: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Sept. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.51 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 194,000 deaths and 2.45 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 28.99 million confirmed cases with more than 923,000 deaths and 19.62 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative

In a new report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), experts say people who tested positive for coronavirus were twice as likely to report they had recently eaten at a restaurant compared to those who tested negative.

The CDC says it is already known that community and close contact exposures with people who have COVID-19 contributes to its spread. In this latest study, experts suggest the results indicate going to restaurants or bars that offer on-site eating and drinking contributes to COVID-19 positivity.

During this study, the CDC says participants with and without COVID-19 reported "generally similar community exposures," with the exceptions of going to and dining at restaurants. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 were about twice as likely as participants who tested negative to have reported eating at a restaurant in the 14 days before becoming ill.

.@CDCMMWR shows adults w/ #COVID19 were more than twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant before getting sick compared to adults w/o COVID-19. Choose pick-up/delivery if possible & take steps like staying 6 ft from others & wearing a mask. https://t.co/8PtI7W6KG5 pic.twitter.com/PYTMUQomdT — CDC (@CDCgov) September 10, 2020

The CDC says reports of COVID-19 exposures have been linked to air circulation. "Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance," the report said.

"Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use."

The CDC suggests people continue to adhere to previous recommendations such as washing hands often, wearing a mask, and social distancing. Also, if a family member or other close contact is ill, additional preventative measures can be taken, which are also outlined by previous recommendations.

Israel to set new nationwide lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.

Beginning Friday, the start of the Jewish High Holiday season, schools, restaurants, malls and hotels will shut down, among other businesses, and Israelis will face restrictions on movement and on gatherings.

The tightening of measures marks the second time Israel is being plunged into a lockdown, after a lengthy shutdown in the spring. That lockdown is credited with having brought down what were much lower infection numbers, but it wreaked havoc on the country’s economy, sending unemployment skyrocketing.