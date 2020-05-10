Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS begins phased return to in-person learning Monday

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Oct. 5.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

IPS begins phased return to in-person learning Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools begins a phased reopening plan Monday, Oct. 5 for students to return to in-person learning.

On Monday, students in grades pre-K through third grade will return to the classroom.

However, all students will take place in remote learning the week of Oct. 12, which was the week formerly scheduled for fall break.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the remaining students will return for in-person learning, but 7th through 12th grade students will be on a hybrid schedule. They'll only be in the classroom two days a week and learning at home for the other three.

Masks will be required for all students and staff in grades K-12. The district is providing one reusable mask to each student and staff member.

IPS has implemented many health and safety protocols to protect students and staff:

IPS is hosting a virtual session to provide more information on the transportation changes for in-person learning students.

The Zoom event begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., and the information will be provided in English and Spanish.

Click here to register.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 209,000 deaths and 2.91 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 35.07 million confirmed cases with more than 1.03 million deaths and 24.41 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Cineworld may close all Regal Cinema locations in US, UK after Bond delay

Cineworld could close all of its more than 500 Regal Cinema locations in the U.S. and all cinema locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland in the next week, after a delay in the new James Bond film became the last straw for the struggling theater chain.

Variety reports that after "No Time to Die" was pushed back to April 2021, the company said it's considering shuttering its theater locations, and a reopening date could possibly be delayed until next year. All Cineworld and Regal Cinema locations in both the U.S. and U.K. could be closed as early as this week.

We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can. — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020

The cinema chain said Sunday that it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the U.S., after the 007 film postponement left a big hole in schedules.