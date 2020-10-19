Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS phased return to in-person learning continues Monday

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Oct. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

IPS phased return to in-person learning continues Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools is continuing its phased reopening plan for students to return to in-person learning.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, fourth through 12th-grade students are returning for in-person learning. However, seventh through 12th-grade students will be on a hybrid schedule. They'll only be in the classroom two days a week and learning at home for the other three.

Students in grades pre-K through third grade returned to the classroom Oct. 5.

All students returned to remote learning the week of Oct. 12, which was the week formerly scheduled for fall break.

Masks will be required for all students and staff in grades K-12. The district is providing one reusable mask to each student and staff member.

IPS has implemented many health and safety protocols to protect students and staff:

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 219,000 deaths and 3.23 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 39.95 million confirmed cases with more than 1.11 million deaths and 27.48 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Speaker Pelosi sets Tuesday deadline to make virus aid deal before election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a 48-hour deadline to make a deal with White House officials for another stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election.

The California Democrat outlined that an agreement on coronavirus relief needs to be reached by Tuesday in order for Congress to pass legislation before Americans decide to reelect President Donald Trump, or put Joe Biden into the Oval Office.

Pelosi said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that finishing a deal on the aid "depends on the administration."

"The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do," she said. "But we're saying to them we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not? And what is the language? I'm optimistic."

The impasse is not just over the bill's cost, Pelosi said, but also testing, contract tracing, health care and other parts of a plan to handle the pandemic.