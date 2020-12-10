Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS students beginning week of previously scheduled remote learning Monday

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Oct. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

IPS students beginning week of previously scheduled remote learning Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools students will return to remote learning Oct. 12-16, which was the week formerly scheduled for fall break.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said this week replaces fall break and makes up for the delayed start to the school year due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPS Families & Staff: Oct. 12–16 is a full remote learning week for all students. See more updates in Supt. @AleesiaLJohnson’s video update below!



Last week, students in grades pre-K through third grade returned to the classroom.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the remaining students will return for in-person learning, but seventh through 12th-grade students will be on a hybrid schedule. They'll only be in the classroom two days a week and learning at home for the other three.

Masks will be required for all students and staff in grades K-12. The district is providing one reusable mask to each student and staff member.

IPS has implemented many health and safety protocols to protect students and staff:

Franklin College returning to in-person classes Monday

Franklin College announced its students will return to in-person classes beginning Monday, Oct. 12. It comes after a week of virtual-only classes due to an uptick in positive cases among students.

The one-week pause of in-person classes and activities allowed the college to expand its surveillance testing of student-athletes and get data to medical professionals to look over and make recommendations.