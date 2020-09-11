Indiana coronavirus updates: Some central Indiana schools making changes Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Nov. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.96 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 237,000 deaths and 3.88 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 50.39 million confirmed cases with more than 1.25 million deaths and 33 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce the members of his coronavirus task force on Monday, according to news reports.

They will be in charge of preparing a plan to curb the spread of the virus, according to CNBC. This announcement would come as the United States experiences a record spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Friday, the US hit a record of 126,400 cases in a single day.

Axios, who first reported Biden's plan to announce a task force, said it will be led by three co-chairs, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University. The report said there would be a total of 12 members on the team.

Mill Creek Schools switching to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday

Students at Mill Creek School Corporation on the west side will move to virtual learning Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The corporation's superintendent tweeted the announcement Sunday evening.

Mill Creek CSC will have regular Home Learning Days on Monday & Tuesday, November 9 & 10. Students will complete their teacher designed lessons via their Chromebooks/Canvas or other previously designed arrangement.#ssBO @MCE_EastEagles @MillCreekwest @MiddleCascade @TheCascadeHS — Jim Diagostino (@MillCreekSupt) November 9, 2020

Benton Schools closed Monday, virtual learning rest of week

Benton Community School Corporation near Lafayette announced all schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 9.

The corporation said students will switch to virtual learning Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 13.

New Palestine HS switches to virtual learning

New Palestine High School announced that it will be switching to virtual learning effective immediately until Thanksgiving break.

All other Southern Hancock County schools will continue in-person instruction.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation at New Palestine High School, NPHS will switch to virtual learning effective immediately. All other CSCSHC schools will remain in session.



Please see the statement below for more information. #newpalproud pic.twitter.com/JR3D4terak — CSC Southern Hancock (@SouthernHancock) November 8, 2020

Bartholomew Co. Schools moving to e-learning

Students in Bartholomew County will transition to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 9.

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation announced the change Thursday, saying the spread of COVID-19 in the community "has made it very difficult to continue our normal operating procedures."

All schools in the district will be on e-learning through Thanksgiving, with a plan to return to an in-person or remote option for families on Nov. 30. The district will continue to monitor the situation and make the final determination on the return date at a later time.

Most Johnson County schools making schedule changes due to COVID-19 surge

Most Johnson County schools are adjusting their class schedules following a rise in COVID-19 cases. But Center Grove schools, the largest school district in the county, is not.

Greenwood Middle and High School students will begin a hybrid learning schedule Monday, Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Students with last names that begin with A-L will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and then remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays.

with M-Z will have remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then in-person classes on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for teacher office hours and online instruction.

Elementary students will not be affected and will still remain in the classroom five days a week.

Last Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health placed Johnson County in the “orange” level of community spread for COVID-19, which recommends a hybrid learning schedule for grades 6-12.

Franklin Community Schools announced a move to what it calls “Phase II” of their hybrid schedule for the middle school and high school starting Monday.

Indian Creek Middle School and High School will temporarily move to a hybrid learning model starting Monday.

Edinburgh Middle School and High School will move to a hybrid teaching schedule on Monday through Nov. 24. The school district plans to return to in-person learning following the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

Clark-Pleasant Schools in Whiteland and Greenwood is considering a move to a hybrid schedule, but no decision has been made yet.