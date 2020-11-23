Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS returns to virtual learning Monday

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Nov. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

IPS returns to virtual learning Monday

IPS began the school year virtually Aug. 17, started a phased reopening in October and are now back to virtual learning.

All grades in central Indiana's largest school district will be learning virtually Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Jan. 18.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said all Marion County schools must return to e-learning by Nov. 30.

REMINDER: IPS returns to 100% remote learning Monday. Follow the link below for resources, details on @IPS_FoodService meal distribution, and much more.



👉 https://t.co/rCMuIzqYv5 pic.twitter.com/H8J8j2QwIU — IPS (@IPSSchools) November 21, 2020

Lawrence Township moves to virtual learning Monday

Lawrence Township students in grades K-12 are moving to virtual instruction Monday, Nov. 23.

Pre-K will resume on-site programming Monday, Nov. 30.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.24 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 256,000 deaths and 4.52 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 58.64 million confirmed cases with more than 1.38 million deaths and 37.48 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD drive-thru testing sites changing hours during holiday week

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Marion County Public Health Department are changing for the week of Thanksgiving.

Hours on Monday and Tuesday will stay the same, but sites that have testing hours on Wednesday will close at noon. All sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

Testing at the health department's main location at 3838 N. Rural Street will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regular testing hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30.

Testing is free, but you need to register in advance and make an appointment. Appointments can be made at MarionHealth.org/indycovid or call 317-221-5515.

Fishers opening 2nd testing site Monday

The Fishers Health Department is opening a second COVID-19 testing site dedicated to prioritizing testing for school-related exposures for Hamilton Southeastern schools and private schools in Fishers.

The site will open Monday, Nov. 23 for testing Monday through Saturday. Alternative hours will be in place for Thanksgiving week.

Residents may make an appointment by visiting fishers.in.us/testing and selecting "Testing for Fishers Residents."