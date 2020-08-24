Indiana coronavirus updates: Butler begins fall semester Monday with 2 weeks of remote instruction; IPS opening supervised e-learning sites

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Aug. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Butler begins fall semester Monday with 2 weeks of remote instruction

Butler University will go to remote instruction for undergraduate students for the first two weeks of the fall semester, which starts Monday, Aug. 24.

In a statement Sunday morning, the school said it made decision based on data collection and analysis. "In particular, in the past 48-72 hours, we have observed lack of compliance with health and safety guidelines among a relatively small proportion of our students," the school shared, "resultant increases in the number of students testing positive or displaying symptoms of COVID-19, and projections regarding future cases as a result of contact tracing."

Graduate instruction, including students in the Doctor of Pharmacy program, will continue in-person during the two weeks of undergraduate virtual learning.

This is a difficult, but necessary, decision. Read the full message sent out to students and families: https://t.co/QyOORLTNZ5 pic.twitter.com/ifusfjG8fk — Butler University (@butleru) August 23, 2020

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 176,000 deaths and 1.99 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 23.42 million confirmed cases with more than 808,000 deaths and 15.13 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Center Grove High School, middle schools begin e-learning Monday

Students at Center Grove High School and both middle schools will move to virtual learning beginning Monday, Aug. 24.

A school representative confirmed there have been five positive cases a the high school and one positive case at Center Grove Middle School North as of Thursday, Aug. 20.

Middle and high school students will move to e-learning for one week and will operate on a hybrid schedule the following two weeks.

IPS opening supervised e-learning sites

Indianapolis Public Schools is opening a safe and structured place for students to attend when families need a supervised environment for their children during remote learning.

The Student Support Network sites will be open to no more than 90 students and will offer access to remote learning assistance and training, small group classroom supervision and meals provided by the IPS Food Service Team.

The John Boner Neighborhood Center at Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School, 2302 E. Michigan St., opens Monday, Aug. 24.

The following Student Support Network sites open Monday, Aug. 31:

John Boner Neighborhood Center at Brookside School 54, 3150 E. 10th St.

YMCA at Carl Wilde School 79, 5002 W. 34th St.

At Your School at Robert Lee Frost School 106, 5301 Roxbury Road

At Your School at Broad Ripple High School, 1405 Broad Ripple Ave.

Click here for more information and to register.

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis opening e-learning labs

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is opening e-learning labs beginning Monday, Aug. 24 to help students who may not have a reliable internet connection.

The labs will be open to students in sixth through 12th grades Mondays through Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m. through Dec. 17.

The labs will be located inside Avondale Meadows YMCA, Baxter YMCA and OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA.