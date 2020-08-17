Indiana coronavirus updates: 603 new cases and 6 more deaths; IPS begins remote learning Monday

Coronavirus updates from Monday, Aug. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

ISDH update

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 603 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 81,006 cases. The seven day average for the positivity rate is now up to 8.1 percent.

The state is also reporting six more deaths for a total of 2,926.

IPS begins remote learning Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools students begin the 2020-21 school year remotely Monday, Aug. 17.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners previously voted in favor of beginning the school year with e-learning until at least Oct 2.

The district has distributed more than 30,000 devices for students to connect to their remote classes. Students in pre-K through second grade received iPads, and students in grades 3-12 received Chromebooks. Families who do not have access to internet service have also received MiFi mobile hot spot devices.

Maconaquah High School goes to remote learning Monday after positive cases

Five members of the same family have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Maconaquah Schools to move all high school students to remote learning on Monday and put athletics on hold for 10 days.

In a Facebook post, the corporation announced three high school students and a person who works in food service at the high school tested positive. The fifth positive case is a "middle school participant."

The middle and elementary schools will continue in-person classes.

Contact tracing was done in consultation with the Miami County Health Department. Families will be contacted by the health department if they have been exposed.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 170,000 deaths and 1.91 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 21.67 million confirmed cases with more than 775,000 deaths and 13.67 million recoveries.