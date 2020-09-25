Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett to provide update on Marion County restrictions as rest of state enters Stage 5 Saturday

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Sept. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett to provide update on Marion County restrictions

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will provide an update of Marion County restrictions on various activities and COVID-19 data.

The virtual press conference will begin Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

As of Sept. 8, bars and nightclubs were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity and up to 50 percent capacity if outdoor seating is used. The bars and nightclubs have to close by midnight.

Customers at bars and nightclubs must be seated at tables with no more than six people per table. Bar-top seating continues to be closed.

Outdoor dining at restaurants was also be expanded to 75 percent capacity with social distancing measures.

The rest of the state will enter Stage 5 of the reopening plan Saturday, Sept. 26 and last through Oct. 17.

Stage 5 changes:

A mask mandate will continue.

Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.

Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated, and social distancing is required.

Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.

Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to FSSA guidance.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.97 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 202,000 deaths and 2.71 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 32.23 million confirmed cases with more than 983,000 deaths and 22.23 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

'Angels in the Outfield' showing at Victory Field Friday evening

If you're looking for something to do with the family, Victory Field could be the spot for you.

The stadium will become an outdoor movie theater. Here is the remaining schedule:

Friday, Sept. 25 — "Angels in the Outfield"

Friday, Oct. 9 — "A League of Their Own"

Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. for each movie. Tickets are $10 to $25, or you can reserve a 6-person pod on the field for $75.