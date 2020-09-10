Indiana coronavirus updates: Doctors expect more COVID-19 patients after record number of cases

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Oct. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors expect more COVID-19 patients after record number of cases

The 1,487 COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana Thursday was a new daily record. It follows Wednesday’s case count of 1,267.

Hospital workers say the rise in cases is especially concerning as people return to more normal activity.

“As we pay attention to trends as we have in the past several weeks, this trend of upticks in case counts is concerning to us in the medical field,” said Dr. Graham Carlos. “We know that as case counts go up, hospitalizations may well trail behind.”

Handwashing, along with wearing a mask and staying 6 feet from others, are key to slow the spread of #COVID19. Despite this, a new study finds that 1 out of 4 people don’t wash hands after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their noses. Learn more: https://t.co/B8A3zEFDbm. pic.twitter.com/o85WvL7m33 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 8, 2020

At Community Health, doctors say they’ve already started to see an increase, nearly quadruple the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the past week.

Dr. Robin Ledyard said it’s an indication of more community spread.

“This isn’t just from testing going up, we’re actually seeing sicker people end up in our emergency department and end up in the hospital,” said Ledyard.

With Indiana now in Stage 5 of reopening and with things feeling more normal, doctors fear complacency.

“I have seen more people thinking that just because they have masks on, they don’t have to socially distance or that they can be in large, close gatherings," said Carlos. “I need Hoosiers to understand that we need people to follow all of the recommendations.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 212,000 deaths and 3.02 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 36.52 million confirmed cases with more than 1.06 million deaths and 25.46 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

COVID-19: Why the air in a plane may be safer than in a building

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) claims that just 44 people have become infected with COVID-19 while on board an airplane since the pandemic began hitting the industry in early 2020.

In its survey of potential passengers, people are split between thinking the air inside jets is as clean as a hospital, or dangerous. The biggest fear is sitting next to someone who’s coughing.

Boeing, Airbus and Brazil’s Embraer all made pitches to international media on what their research was finding that makes flying safer than what many people think. And the results between all three are comparable.

First, air entering the cabin comes from the top, flows down to the floor, and is sucked out through vents at your feet. They say that limits buoyancy of any droplets or aerosols that may contain the virus. Once that air is sucked in, it’s mixed with fresh air from outside the plane passing through a MERV 17 or higher filter, capable of capturing a virus particle the size of COVID. Air is fully replaced in the cabin every two to three minutes with warmed air from outside.

“Some droplets will still go through, and that will be stopped by the mask of the person who is breathing,” said Bruno Fargeon, Engineering Director for Airbus’ Keep Trust in Air Travel initiative. Fargeon, citing Airbus research, said that 10,000 particles were reduced to just five particles before a passenger could breath it in, even if somebody sitting next to you coughs.

While that is an astounding reduction, from 10,000 particles to just five in tests, it also shows why the manufacturers say masks are still important as a last line of defense, in what is a multi-layered approach to safety, and why the risk is not absolute zero.

Dr. David Powell, IATA’s medical advisor out of New Zealand, said if somebody coughed on you directly, that could be millions of particles.

But because of the top to bottom air flow, even sitting next to someone, you are effectively seven feet away says Airbus, much better off than being inside of a modern building, even with good ventilation.

Reports: Pixar's 'Soul' going straight to Disney Plus

Pixar's highly-anticipated "Soul" will skip U.S. theaters and go straight to streaming on Disney+ Dec. 25, according to multiple reports.

Deadline and Variety report "Soul" will not come with an extra $29.99 charge as the live-action "Mulan" did when it hit Disney+. It will be available to the platform's 60 million subscribers for no additional charge.