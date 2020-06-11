Indiana coronavirus updates: Schools in Bartholomew, Johnson counties making changes next week due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Nov. 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 234,000 deaths and 3.78 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 48.69 million confirmed cases with more than 1.23 million deaths and 32.2 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Bartholomew Co. schools moving to e-learning

Students in Bartholomew County will transition to virtual learning starting next week.

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation announced the change Thursday, saying the spread of COVID-19 in the community "has made it very difficult to continue our normal operating procedures."

All schools in the district will be on e-learning through Thanksgiving, with a plan to return to an in-person or remote option for families on Nov. 30. The district will continue to monitor the situation and make the final determination on the return date at a later time.

Most Johnson County schools making schedule changes due to COVID-19 surge

Most Johnson County schools are adjusting their class schedules following a rise in COVID-19 cases. But Center Grove Schools, the largest school district in the county, is not.

Greenwood Middle and High School students will begin a hybrid learning schedule Monday, Nov. 9 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Elementary students will not be affected and will still remain in the classroom five days a week.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health placed Johnson County in the “orange” level of community spread for COVID-19, which recommends a hybrid learning schedule for grades 6-12.

Friday, Nov. 6 will be an e-learning day for all middle and high school students. Starting Monday, those students will go to in-person classes just two days a week indefinitely:

Students with last names that begin with A-L will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and then remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays.

with A-L will have in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and then remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names that begin with M-Z will have remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then in-person classes on Thursday and Friday.

with M-Z will have remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and then in-person classes on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be used for teacher office hours and online instruction.

Franklin Community Schools announced a move to what it calls “Phase II” of their hybrid schedule for the middle school and high school starting Monday.

Indian Creek Middle School and High School will temporarily move to a hybrid learning model starting Monday.

Edinburgh Middle School and High School will move to a hybrid teaching schedule on Monday through Nov. 24. The school district plans to return to in-person learning following the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

Clark-Pleasant Schools (Whiteland High School) is considering a move to a hybrid schedule, but no decision has been made yet.