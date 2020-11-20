Indiana coronavirus updates: US passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day for first time since May

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Nov. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.71 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 252,000 deaths and 4.41 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 56.92 million confirmed cases with more than 1.36 million deaths and 36.56 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day for first time since May

The U.S. reported more than 2,000 deaths from coronavirus for the first time in more than six months Thursday. It came as the White House put an optimistic view on plans for a vaccine rollout, but as the nation's top health agency urged Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving.

There were 2,015 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker that reported the daily total just before 2 a.m. EST Friday. That's the first time since May 6 the one-day toll crossed 2,000. The U.S. also had a record number of daily cases Thursday with 187,833.

Additionally, there was a record number of U.S. COVID-19 patients in the hospital (80,698) and in intensive care (15,573), according to the COVID Tracking Project. Nearly 4,900 were on ventilators. Those hospital numbers are key because some facilities are struggling to keep up with non-coronavirus cases ranging from broken bones to heart attacks in states where COVID-19 cases are tying up resources.

The U.S. 7-day average of new cases, ending Thursday, was 165,029, JHU reported. That's a 66 percent increase in two weeks.

The 7-day average of deaths was 1,335, up 40 percent in the past two weeks.

$1,200 stimulus checks: Saturday deadline for some who haven't received it

Saturday at 3 p.m. EST is the deadline for some Americans who have not yet received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, or $500 supplemental payment for qualifying children, to apply.

Congress passed the CARES Act in March, giving individuals who made $75,000 or less, or couples who made $150,000 or less, a one-time direct payment of $1,200. Those with dependent children under the age of 17 received an additional $500 per child.

But not everyone, particularly those with little to no income, has received their payments.

The IRS says anyone who was not required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can register for the Economic Impact Payment by using the non-filers tool before the deadline. These typically involve low-income families — below $12,200 annual income for individuals or below $24,400 for married couples who cannot be claimed as a dependent by others.