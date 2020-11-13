Indiana coronavirus updates: HSE to have e-learning day Friday; US crosses 150,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Nov. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

HSE to have e-learning day Friday

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will have an e-learning day Friday due to a large number of staff absences that can't be covered by substitute teachers.

The district sent a letter to parents Thursday evening, announcing that students preschool through 12th grade would learn from home on Friday, Nov. 13. The district said there weren't enough substitute teachers available to cover the absences across 22 schools in the district.

IMPORTANT UPDATE! More information has been sent to families via Skylert. Tomorrow, 11.13.20 will be a Virtual Instruction day for students PreK-12. https://t.co/bORf7Bi8Ny — HSE Schools (@HSESchools) November 12, 2020

School administrators also noted that not all of the staff absences were related to positive COVID-19 tests. Some of them, the district said, were related to contact tracing, COVID-related symptoms or personal reasons that were not COVID-related.

Staffing is expected to return to a sufficient level by Monday, when the district starts operating under a new plan, which includes virtual learning for students in Grades 7-12 and a hybrid model for fifth and sixth graders. Students in preschool through fourth grade will attend school in person.

The district did not say how many staff members had called off for Friday but shared a link for anyone who was interested in applying to become a substitute teacher.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 10.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 242,000 deaths and 4.05 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 52.75 million confirmed cases with more than 1.29 million deaths and 34.17 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US crosses 150,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time; 7-day average skyrockets

The U.S. crossed 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, setting a new record as the disease tears across the country and hospitals are at or near capacity.

In addition to the 153,496 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, the 7-day average ending Thursday was 131,455. In the seven days prior to that, the average was 94,340.

About 1,000 people per day have died in that same 7-day span. It was an average of 887 for the seven days prior.

Hospitalizations also set a new record with 67,096 Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Nearly 12,800 were in the intensive care unit and 3,459 were on ventilators.