Indiana coronavirus updates: Purdue suspends 36 students for violating social distancing, mask policy

Coronavirus updates from Friday, Aug. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Purdue suspends 36 students for violating social distancing, mask policy

Purdue University suspended 36 students Wednesday night for violating the school’s policy on social distancing and masks.

According to university officials, the students from Circle Pines Cooperative were holding a social gathering inside.

“No one was wearing face masks or social distancing as reported by the Purdue University Police Department,” said Katie Sermersheim, Associate Vice-Provost and Dean of Students. “It's very disappointing and discouraging that we haven't even officially launched the semester, and we've had a social function that violates our 'Protect Purdue' policies and plans."

Students have five days to appeal the summary suspension.

This week, Purdue University announced students who violate social distancing guidelines and other commitments to the "Protect Purdue Pledge" could face disciplinary action, including suspension and expulsion.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 174,000 deaths and 1.94 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 22.68 million confirmed cases with more than 793,000 deaths and 14.54 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CDC study suggests inmates should have been tested in mass for COVID-19

Correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts, a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggested.

The study released this week examined 13 prisons and jails in California, Colorado, Ohio and Texas, and three federal prisons in states that weren’t identified.

Most of the institutions waited several days or weeks before the first identified case of COVID-19 and the beginning of mass inmate testing, the study found.

A new @CDCMMWR report shows that mass testing in 16 U.S. prisons and jails identified 12 times more cases of #COVID19 than when testing was offered based on symptoms alone. Learn more: https://t.co/gelrrOusK9. pic.twitter.com/5qMIssd5Hf — CDC (@CDCgov) August 20, 2020

Mass testing was expensive and ate up staff time, and rearranging living space for inmates based on the results wasn't always possible, corrections officials told researchers.

Yet only testing inmates with coronavirus symptoms “likely underestimated” the number of infected prisoners, the study found. Symptom-based testing also runs the risk of inmates hiding symptoms out of fear of being removed from the regular prison population and being shunned by other inmates.

The study also suggested that multiple re-testing of inmates after initial negative tests could help curb transmission rates.