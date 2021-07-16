Free screenings, vaccinations give chance to catch up on health at Summer Celebration

The 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair is being held through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health says it will provide $2,500 in free health screenings and free COVID-19 vaccinations during the 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair, being held at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend in partnership with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration.

Last year's Summer Celebration was canceled because of COVID-19 and this year's health fair comes at a great time. With the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of Americans report their health screenings were delayed or skipped because of COVID concerns. Others just didn't make their routine check-ups a priority.

In all, those who visit the fair will have access to more than $2,000 worth of screenings and examinations at no cost.

"Find out about your glucose, your blood pressure, you can find out about your creatin levels. It's so critically important because access is a big issue. Whether it's transportation, whether it is time, because 'I work 8 to 8, there's no way I can see the doctor.' Here's this chance where you can come down and take advantage, bring your whole family, and there's different things for everyone," said Antoniette Holt, division director of the Office of Minority Health for the Indiana State Department of Health.

The health fair runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday in Halls I, J and K.