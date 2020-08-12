Indiana airman gives man new chance at life through bone marrow donation

Master Sgt. Ashley Stant found she was an excellent match for a 63-year-old leukemia patient.

GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, Ind. — A selfless act by an Indiana airman may have saved a man's life.

Master Sgt. Ashley Stant with the 434th Force Support Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base said she heard about bone marrow donation during a commander's call years ago. She was too busy to sign up for the bone marrow registry that day, but recently had an epiphany.

“A couple years after that brief, I had a realization that I might go through life just ‘existing’,” she said. “I realized that I didn’t want to go through my life without making some sort of impact in someone else’s life, so I ordered a swab kit.”

This past July, she was contacted that she was a match, but still only possibly an 8 percent match.

“After completing a couple more tests I received an email on Aug. 6 letting me know I was an excellent match," she said.

Stant learned that her match was a 63-year-old man with chronic myelogenous leukemia. Still, it was up to her if she was going to go through with a donation.

“Not donating was never an option for me,” Stant said. “I knew whoever they are, they have been in much deeper pain that I would ever have to deal with on this donation. This is literally their last option for survival.”

According to a report by the Air Force, Stant began preparing her body for the donation, which lasted five days and included shots of Filgrastim, which caused excruciating pain.

After a five-and-a-half-hour donation process, Stant went home and rested a couple days before returning to work.

She said she hopes others will join her as bone marrow donors and that one day, she hopes to meet the man who received her cells.