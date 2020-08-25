Illinois restaurant customers must wear face coverings during all interactions with workers

Starting Wednesday, face coverings must be worn any time customers are approached by staff in both indoor and outdoor settings

CHICAGO — Restaurant customers must start wearing masks during any interactions with restaurant employees in Illinois starting Wednesday.

Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth any time customers are approached by staff in both indoor and outdoor settings. That includes ordering food and receiving food and beverage deliveries. The guidelines also apply to any venues that serve food and drink such as museums and entertainment venues.

"Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press release. "However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public. Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."

Today @IllinoisDCEO and @IDPH announced new statewide safety guidelines for restaurants and bars. New requirements to keep masks on while interacting with wait staff will prevent the spread and protect workers.



— Illinois Dept. of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (@IllinoisDCEO) August 25, 2020

Currently, restaurant patrons are required to wear a mask whenever they're on premises, except while eating and drinking at a table or bar. The new guidelines require patrons to wear a mask even when they are seated.