Hoosiers turn in 13 tons of unused medications in one day

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers turned in 13 tons of unused medications on Saturday. This weekend marked the first of two Drug Take Back Day events this year, the second will be held in October. On Saturday, the DEA partnered with Community Health Network to offer more than 100 drop off sites across the state.

“I absolutely consider it a success,” said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency of Indianapolis.

He said that due to the pandemic, the DEA only held one Drug Take Back Day event last year during which 17 tons of drugs were turned in.

Any medications for humans or pets are accepted at drug take back day events or sites.

“Any prescription and over the counter medication, capsules, vials. We don’t take needles or anything sharp like that,” said Eleni Drake, Pharmacy Director at Community Hospital North.

Patches are also accepted at drug take back sites.

Thirteen tons is a substantial amount. It’s the equivalent of about two elephants in weight.

“Anytime we can get unused medications off the street it’s a huge win,” Gannon said.

“We don’t want any accidental poisoning of children or pets, or confusion for people who are confused about which medications they’re still taking. We also don’t want to aid in opioid addiction of any unused medications,” Drake said.

It’s illegal to share prescription medications with someone, meaning if you give your prescription medication to someone and they fall ill, you’re liable.

“You’ve heard the stories of one kid going out one time and taking someone else’s prescription and maybe an opioid or something like that and dying. It’s devastating,” Gannon said.

That’s why the DEA said it was important for people to use safe drop off sites. The DEA then “takes ‘em to a secure facility and they’ll be properly disposed of,” Gannon said.

Pharmaceuticals in the waterways have such an extreme impact on aquatic life, that research found it has had feminizing effects on male fish and that intersex fish have been found in heavily polluted waters.

“We dispose of them safely and environmentally so they don’t end up in the waterway or landfills,” Drake said.

With Americans filling billions of prescriptions each year, Drug Takeback Day is just one of the ways the DEA and its partners are making sure they’re disposed of safely.