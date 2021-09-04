Health organizations to host pop-up vaccine clinic this weekend

A variety of organizations will host a vaccine clinic for the community, and will also be giving out free fruit and vegetables to people who get vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — A number of health organizations will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Light of the World Christian Church in Indianapolis this weekend.

The pop-up clinic will begin Saturday, April 10 and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

That time slot is only for all adults 18 years or older.

On Sunday, April 11, the clinic's hours will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for youth ages 16 and 17.

Registration information was directly provided to church patrons and area neighbors.

Appointments are still available for other members of the community.

Pre-registration is required by visiting lovelwcc.org or calling 317-202-7508.

Fresh fruits and vegetables including apples, bananas, green peppers, cabbage, onions, white potatoes, carrots, and tomatoes will be provided for free to individuals who receive a vaccine at the clinic.

The Marion County Public Health Department, the National Medical Association, MDwise, and IU Health are hosting the pop-up vaccine clinic in partnership with Light of the World Christian Church, Augusta Christian Church, First Baptist Church - North Indianapolis, Providence A.M.E. Church, and Witherspoon Presbyterian.