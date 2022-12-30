Health officials urge parents to have children tested for lead under new law

The new state law requires all health care providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients at their 1- and 2-year checkups.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their young children tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.

House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all health care providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at their 1- and 2-year checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.

Providers also are advised to offer testing to any child younger than age 6 if they have no record of a prior blood lead test.

Before 2023, only Indiana children covered by Medicaid were required to be tested for lead at ages 12 and 24 months.

Indiana children with blood lead levels between 3.5 and 4.9 micrograms per deciliter and their families receive education about risks and are advised to test siblings. These represent new levels more in line with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a child tests 5 or higher, they will be enrolled in case management, and their families will be encouraged to allow health department staff to do a home risk assessment, which includes discussing potentially leaded objects and surfaces and identifying educational, nutritional and developmental support services that may be available to the child.

Lead in homes

The home assessment will also test surfaces to determine where lead hazards may exist and help the family determine how to best address those.

Most lead poisoning in Indiana stems from chipping or peeling lead paint that mixes with dust in the air. Other common sources of lead are contaminated soil, drinking water and occasionally children's toys and jewelry.

"There is no safe level of lead, and the sooner we can identify that a child is at risk, the earlier we can take steps to improve the health outcomes for that child," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "By having parents and providers understand the importance of asking for this simple blood test, we have an opportunity to protect hundreds of Indiana children each year from the harmful effects of lead."

Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech, impulsivity, nausea and other debilitating effects. It is more toxic to unborn and younger children but can negatively impact adults as well. Early intervention, including proper nutrition and removal of sources of lead exposure, can lower lead levels in individuals.

Awareness campaign