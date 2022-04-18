Greenwood mother can't find baby formula for her baby

A shortage of baby formula has become a nationwide problem between recalls and other issues connected to the pandemic.

GREENWOOD, Ind — Shamyra Reeves never thought she'd have a hard time finding food for her 9-month-old son, Miles.

"I'm on WIC, so there's a certain amount of cans I can get each month," Reeves said.

The number of cans isn't the problem. A shortage of baby formula has become a nationwide problem. It's a problem so severe, some retailers have been rationing supplies.

Part of the problem stems from a recall in February for Similac and other formulas.

The shortage has become increasingly difficult for moms like Reeves.

"Since the beginning of March, I have been looking for baby formula because Miles was born prematurely. So he's on a specific brand of formula," Reeves said.

Reeves said Miles needs to take Similac Neosure.

"We traveled to 14 different stores in one day. Fourteen, and could not find his formula," Reeves said.

Reeves said because Miles was a growing boy, he would go through one can in about three days.

"And the prices are just ... wow! I had to pay out of pocket just to get one can, and it's almost $40 for one can," Reeves said.

Reeves had to think fast. Miles was on his last can of formula. She panicked.

"I realized I was in a Facebook group, and Facebook groups are so helpful. They help with diapers, wipes, everything for free. They give good advice. It's moms helping moms, and I love that since I'm a new mom," Reeves said.