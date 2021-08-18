Governor's Public Health Commission announced to improve infrastructure in Indiana

The areas the commission will look at will include structure, funding and operations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a 15-member Public Health Commission to examine the state's health systems and make recommendations for improvement.

“Our public health system has been around for almost 140 years, and it’s overdue for a thorough look so that we can best position it to provide excellence to Hoosiers for the next 100 years,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This review, coupled with our ongoing commitment to improve key health indicators, will best position Indiana to be a great state to live, work, play and invest in and grow a healthy workforce.”

Co-chaired by former state Sen. Luke Kenley and former state health commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe, the commission will look at local health departments around the state and behaviors and circumstances to improve health. That means looking at funding needs, governance of local health departments, counties joining together to boost programs and share resources, workforce shortages, and prevention with things like vaccinations for children.

Those recommendations will then be brought to the state legislature in the hopes of improving health statewide.

“Indiana’s public health workforce is made up of some of the most dedicated people you will ever encounter,” said Dr. Kris Box, State Health Commissioner. “They truly care about their communities and have worked tirelessly to protect Hoosiers. They deserve our heartfelt thanks, and they deserve our help. Determining what that help should look like is the goal of this commission.”

One of the task forces under the commission will look at the pandemic response. It will then make recommendations on how to be better prepared for future emergencies or pandemics facing the state.

The one-year commission will begin work in September.