Governor's office launches dashboard displaying equity gaps in health, public safety, social services, education and workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — The governor's office launched an online dashboard that shows current equity gaps that exist in health, public safety, social services, education and workforce in Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said the disparities identified by the dashboard will be areas the state will focus on addressing.

“I’m committed to removing the obstacles that perpetuate inequities in our communities. We must understand where we are before we can take steps toward achieving a truly level playing field,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Being transparent during the process is critical if we’re going to move forward together.”

Holcomb had appointed Karrah Herring as first-ever Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity officer. The governor's office said she is now working on a plan to drive change in government culture and operations.

“I’ve been connecting with stakeholders, community leaders, constituents and partners from across Indiana to better understand what resources and education are needed so that we can begin the journey toward systemic change,” Herring said. “The feedback I have received is the foundation of strategic initiatives my team is creating and implementing to move us toward opportunity and equity for all Hoosiers.”

Among the areas where actions is already being taken is with the state's talent development system to include more opportunities for people of color.

With law enforcement, the governor has mandated all state troopers are equipped with body cameras in 2021. To date, 509 out of the nearly 800 troopers are equipped with body cameras. There is also a review being done of of Indiana state police and law enforcement academy curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA).

To see the equity issues highlighted in the state's new dashboard, click here.