Girl Scouts teams up with Versiti to boost blood donations

Donating blood only takes about an hour of your time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Girl Scouts are teaming up to try and boost blood donations.

On March 3, everyone who comes in to donate at Versiti’s Indiana donor centers will receive a package of Thin Mints cookies.

“Blood donors know that cookies are always waiting for them after they’ve done their good deed, and who wouldn’t love a Thin Mint?” said Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “Community service is at the core of Girl Scouts’ mission, so Thin Mint Thursday is a perfect partnership for our organization and Versiti.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or go to versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome at the following locations:

Indianapolis: 3450 N. Meridian St.

Fishers: 11005 Allisonville Road

Carmel: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

Greenwood: 8739 U.S. 31 South

Lafayette: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16