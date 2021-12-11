Jumping rope for fitness can involve entire family

This week's tip involves an activity you can enjoy with the whole family.

INDIANAPOLIS — On this Friday Fit Tip, we're talking about jumping rope with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett.

Jumping rope is something you can love to do with your family.

"Yeah, absolutely," Brackett said. "My kids are ages 12, 10 and 8 and I want to involve them in exercising. If you want to have a fit family, you should involve the kids, and I feel jumping rope really helps coordination, hand-eye coordination and just momentum. You can make it a competition. It actually provides a lot of fun for us."

With jumping rope, you can measure progress and improvement pretty quickly.

"No question. I mean, sometimes you can't jump at all, then you go from jumping one leg, then you go from bouncing back and forth, dancing, so you can definitely increase your stamina and get better as you continue to progress," said Brackett.

As exercise equipment goes, there is hardly any investment at all in a jump rope. Get out your jump rope, do some double jumps and kick it up a notch and get going as you work to be a best you.