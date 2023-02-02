Free dental clinics offered in February for Marion County kids

Services offered include exams, X-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications.

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Children's Dental Health Month, the Marion County Public Health Department is hosting free dental clinics in February for kids ages 1 to 18.

All fees for the visit will be waived for children in Marion County who are not covered by insurance.

Services offered include exams, X-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications.

Services are available by appointment at the following locations and dates, but urgent walk-ins are welcome before 10 a.m.:

Saturday, Feb. 4: Pecar Dental Clinic, 6940 N. Michigan Road, 8 a.m. to noon, 317-221-7574

Saturday, Feb. 11: 1650 Dental Clinic, 1650 N. College Ave., 8 a.m. to noon, 317-880-0888

Monday, Feb. 20: Forest Manor Dental, 3840 N. Sherman Drive, 8 a.m. to noon, 317-221-3013

Monday, Feb. 20: Cottage Corner Dental, 1434 Shelby St., 8 a.m. to noon, 317-221-7397

Saturday, Feb. 25, Blackburn Dental Clinic, 2700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., 8 a.m. to noon, 317-931-4301

"Good dental health starts at a young age, and we want children to learn the importance of brushing and flossing as lifelong habits for healthy teeth," said Tonya Stewart, D.D.S., director of Dental Health at the Marion County Public Health Department.

Call the Marion County Public Health Department at 317-221-2329 for more information about the dental clinics for children in February.