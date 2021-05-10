x
Free Crocs for health care workers in honor of National Nurses Week

Last year, Crocs gave away more than 860,000 pairs of the popular shoes when the pandemic began.
Credit: Crocs

Through Thursday, May 14, Crocs will give away 10,000 free pairs of shoes a day to healthcare workers. 

Healthcare workers can request their free pair starting at noon each day until the day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled. Colors, styles, and quantities are subject to availability. 

It's part of their "Free Pair for Healthcare" program.

Last year, Crocs gave away more than 860,000 of the popular shoes when the pandemic began. The shoe company says, "a year later, there's no better way to say thank you than by doing it all again."

Credit: Crocs

