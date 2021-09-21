x
Health

Franciscan Health hosting flu vaccine clinics in Columbus, Indy, Greenwood

The clinics will carry vaccines for COVID, shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).
Credit: WTHR
Quadrivalent influenza flu vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is working to help protect people against flu as the season quickly approaches.

It will provide drive-thru clinics at seven locations through September and October:

Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care — 123 2nd St., Columbus

  • Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 18, 3 to 6 p.m.

Franciscan Health CityWay Family & Sports Medicine — 426 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis (parking lot of Irsay Family Medicine)

  • Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Franciscan Physician Network Kendrick Family Medicine — 1001 Hadley Road, Mooresville

  • Friday, Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.

Franciscan Health Stones Crossing — 1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

  • Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine — 2030 Churchman Ave., Beech Grove

  • Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Franciscan Health Carmel — 12188-B, N. Meridian St., Carmel

  • Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis — 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis Current COVID testing site on the south side of the campus. Between the Women and Children's Center (Entrance 2) and Cancer Center (Entrance 4)

  • Sunday, Oct. 3, 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccines that will be available at the clinics include: COVID, shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).

Participants should bring their insurance cards to avoid other charges. The clinics are only for patients 6 months old or older.

