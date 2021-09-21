Franciscan Health hosting flu vaccine clinics in Columbus, Indy, Greenwood

The clinics will carry vaccines for COVID, shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is working to help protect people against flu as the season quickly approaches.

It will provide drive-thru clinics at seven locations through September and October:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18, 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis — 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis Current COVID testing site on the south side of the campus. Between the Women and Children's Center (Entrance 2) and Cancer Center (Entrance 4)

Sunday, Oct. 3, 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vaccines that will be available at the clinics include: COVID, shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).