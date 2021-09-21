Franciscan Health hosting flu vaccine clinics in Columbus, Indy, Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is working to help protect people against flu as the season quickly approaches.
It will provide drive-thru clinics at seven locations through September and October:
- Thursday, Sept. 23, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 18, 3 to 6 p.m.
Franciscan Health CityWay Family & Sports Medicine — 426 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis (parking lot of Irsay Family Medicine)
- Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 to 4 p.m.
Franciscan Health Indianapolis — 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis Current COVID testing site on the south side of the campus. Between the Women and Children's Center (Entrance 2) and Cancer Center (Entrance 4)
- Sunday, Oct. 3, 2 to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The vaccines that will be available at the clinics include: COVID, shingles, pneumonia and flu (high dose, egg-free, flu mist and quadrivalent options).
Participants should bring their insurance cards to avoid other charges. The clinics are only for patients 6 months old or older.